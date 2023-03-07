TDPK protest against appointing UC candidates in central govt jobs

CHENNAI: Cadres of the Thanthai Dravidar Periyar Kazhagam (TDPK) were detained by the city police Tuesday after they staged a protest in front of the Sastri Bhavan in Nungambakkam against posting candidates from upper castes and people from other states in top positions in Central government jobs. They were released later in the day. “We protested against the appointment and posting of Brahmins and upper castes in a majority of the quota allotted for local people in the central government jobs,” said K Ramakrishnan, Secretary of TDPK. Ramakrishnan clarified that their protest is against locals not getting jobs and not against migrant labourers in the state as it was reported in certain sections of the media. A senior police officer said that they were detained at a wedding hall in the city and released later in the day.