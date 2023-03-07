City

Customs seize 4 exotic monkeys at Chennai airport; probe on

The monkeys in live condition were handed over to the wildlife crime bureau officials here for further quarantine examination.
Marmoset Monkey seized from a passenger arrived from Bangkok at the Chennai airport on Monday
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport Customs on Tuesday seized four Marmoset ( small exotic monkeys) from a Thailand-bound passenger. The monkeys in live condition were handed over to the wildlife crime bureau officials here for further quarantine examination. A press release from Customs said a case had been registered under Customs Act read under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and further investigations are on, the release added.

