Customs seize 4 exotic monkeys at Chennai airport; probe on

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport Customs on Tuesday seized four Marmoset ( small exotic monkeys) from a Thailand-bound passenger. The monkeys in live condition were handed over to the wildlife crime bureau officials here for further quarantine examination. A press release from Customs said a case had been registered under Customs Act read under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and further investigations are on, the release added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android