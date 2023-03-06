Make some room for the ‘shrooms: Louis Burger for the win
CHENNAI: Louis Burger, a cloud kitchen crafting signature gourmet burgers, comes to Chennai with a unique curation serving varieties of burgers in meat, plant-based, and vegan options. The brand uses exclusively sourced aged cheddar for their burgers served up with some of their special Louis sauce.
Some of their best-sellers are- smash lamb cheeseburger, monster cheeseburger, classic chicken burger, grilled af chicken burger, truffle fries, smoked bbq onion rings, farm house, and their limited edition, truffletake burger.
We started off with their truffle fries and smoked bbq onion rings served with their in-house hot sauce. The truffle fries made from shiitake mushrooms, parmesan and truffle oil were naturally rich in flavour and had wonderful tones that were balanced by the truffle oil and parmesan. The fries must be eaten hot and is for immediate consumption. Avoid reheating as that might alter the taste of the fries.
The smoked bbq onion rings were pretty decent and managed to retain their Connecticut roots in terms of seasoning and spices. The quantity of these sides was generous and very filling. Pro-tip, do not try finishing your sides before having a burger. You will not be able to finish it and it can comfortably serve two.
In burgers, we tried their farm house burger, the Louis fried chicken burger, the Louis beast chicken burger, and truffletake burger.
The farm house burger is a haven for vegetarians, who are often left with overused and boring flavours, up for fresh and exciting cuisine. The burger has hot sauce, mozzarella, pink pickled onion, and a vegetable patty. The farm house burger is spicy and has umami tones touching just the right rhythm in your palate.
The truffletake burger steals the spotlight, deservingly so, and is hands down the best curation on the menu. The burger is made from shiitake and exotic shimeji mushrooms, truffle mayo, truffle oil, English cheddar and parmesan. Giving this gourmet dish a sense of royalty is the edible gold varq on the buns. This dish is insatiable and is a must-try.
Their Louis fried chicken burger and Louis beast chicken burger are every meat-lover’s dream. The chicken is cooked with such precision that is crispy outside and soft inside. The perfectly seasoned fried chicken was paired with pickled cucumber which gave the dish an extra edge. The Louis beast had a meat patty with English cheddar and animal sauce topped with their special Louis sauce and caramelised onions.
For desserts, we tried their caramel cheesecake and chocolate walnut brownie. The caramel cheesecake is pretty decent. The texture is slightly crumby but tastes okay. The chocolate walnut brownie (eggless) is a warm sweet hug.
On the whole, the cloud kitchen wins in every aspect- taste, packaging, quantity, and good value for money. Available on Swiggy and Zomato from 11.30 am to 12.00 pm. It is time you have your king-sized meal.
