DMK women councillor's son kills self in Kilkattalai

TRIGGER WARNING: The following content may cause emotional distress.

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man, son of a DMK woman councilor in Tambaram corporation, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Kilkattalai on Saturday night.

The victim was identified as Gopinath.

A graduate in engineering, he was unmarried and lived with his family at Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Kilkattalai.

His mother, Premalatha is the councillor of 18th ward in Tambaram corporation.

On Saturday, Premalatha had called her son for dinner when he told her that he had a phone call to attend and would join her later.

Since he did not turn up for a long time, Premalatha went to his room and found it locked from inside.

Since he did not respond to repeated knocks on the door, it was broke open and he was found unconscious.

The family moved him to a hospital nearby where he was declared brought dead.

Madipakkam Police moved the body to Chromepet government hospital for autopsy.

Police have found a suicide note in his room, in which he had mentioned that he did not want to live.

He did not blame anybody in his suicide note, police said.