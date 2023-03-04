Roof collapse in police quarters, TNPHC chairman inspects premises
CHENNAI: DGP AK Viswanathan, CMD-Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC), visited the newly constructed Cochin House police quarters in Thousand Lights area on Saturday and took note of the grievances of the occupants.
The DGP had placed 6 engineers under suspension after the ceiling roof in one of the flats in Cochin house police quarters collapsed. The quarters which comprise 1,036 houses was inaugurated by Chief Minister, MK Stalin in August 2022.
Last Thursday, the family of a woman constable, residing at Avadi Police quarters in SM Nagar, Tirumullaivoyal, had a narrow escape on Thursday after cement slabs from the roof in their quarters’ bedroom caved in.
The incident happened on flat number 35 on the fifth floor of M-6 block.
There are 10 blocks, each comprising 10 floors. As many as 800 police families reside in those quarters, which was built by the TNPHC and were handed over less than a year ago.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android