Ma Su lays foundation stone for new buildings at Govt Arts College

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian laid the foundation stone for the construction of a theatre building at the cost of Rs. 3.70 crore at the Nandanam Government Arts College. He said that the theatre and an art gallery is one of the long pending needs of the college students and after approval from the Chief Minister, the same has been set up at the college.

The Health minister said that a large number of students from suburban areas and other districts such as Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruttani, Vellore etc. who join government colleges, belong to low socio-economic status and a theatre will be of benefit to them.

The amount of Rs 3.70 crore has been allocated as the block development fund for the college.The auditorium with 1,000 seating capacity will be of benefit to the students. The college has also received an art gallery and it will be helpful in displaying the works of the students.

He said that there was a demand for three new courses in Nandanam Arts College. Regarding the same, a request was made to start three new courses in this college namely Department of Statistics, Department of Public Administration and Department of Commerce. The courses have been granted and several measures will be taken to upgrade the college.