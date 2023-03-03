Roof caves in at Avadi Police quarters flat

CHENNAI: The family of a woman police constable, residing at Avadi Police quarters in SM Nagar, Thirumullaivoyal had a lucky escape on Thursday after cement slabs from the roofing in the bedroom of their quarters caved in.

The incident happened on flat number 35 on the fifth floor of M-6 block. There are 10 blocks, each comprising 10 storeys. As many as 800 police families reside in the quarters, which were built by the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC) and were handed over less than a year ago.

On Thursday evening, while constable, Bhagyalakshmi was at work at the Ambattur Estate Police station, where she is deployed, her children were in tuition classes.

Only her husband was in another room, he heard a loud thud and went to see the portions of the roof on the bed. According to police sources, a similar incident of roof cave in was reported in the bathroom of another flat in the police quarters a month ago.