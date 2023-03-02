4 months after looting car in Kelambakkam, duo arrested

CHENNAI: Four months after hijacking a car from an engineer in Kelambakkam on OMR, a history-sheeter and his wife were arrested by the police on Wednesday.

Rajalingam (38) of Sithalapakkam in Pallikaranai was working in a private firm in Pallavaram. In October last year, Rajalingam when returning home from Mahabalipuram in his car after participating in an event.

On OMR, he was stopped by a couple who came in a bike and told Rajalingam that he knocked down a woman in the junction and came without stopping the vehicle. Later, the biker attacked Rajalingam and told him to visit the hospital to pay the medical expense and also took his car and was told to collect it at the hospital after paying the fees.

Later, Rajalingam went to the Kelambakkam government hospital and only after inquiring in the hospital, he realised that he was cheated by the couple. Soon, he filed a complaint at the Kelambakkam police station and the police registered a case and were searching for the couple.

On Tuesday midnight, the police who were in a vehicle check in the Vandalur-Kelambakkam road intercepted a car and during the inquiry, the police found that the car belongs to Rajalingam which was jacked four months ago. They found that it was taken away by the history sheeter Murali (31) and his wife Sangeetha (28).

When the police were about to arrest Murali who was inside the car he tried to escape from the spot but he slipped and limb fractured. Later, the police arrested Murali and his wife and they were remanded in judicial custody.