Sewage pumping station in Zone 6 will not be operated on Mar 3

CHENNAi: Due to the maintenance work to be carried out in the Kodungaiyur sewage water treatment plant, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Wednesday stated that the pumping station will not be working in zone 3,6,7, and 8 on March 3.

The public is requested to contact the concerned zonal officials in case of sewage overflow in the locality.

The release noted that the Chennai metro water board will carry out the maintenance work in Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant, so JPIC sewage pumping station in zone 6 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone) will not be functional on Friday from 6 am to 11 pm.

In case of overflow of sewage, the board will arrange for vehicles to pump out stagnated drainage water on the road through sewage suction machines.

Residents of Madhavaram zone (zone 3) can complain to the engineer 8144930903, and assistant executive engineer 8144930253.

Those staying in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (zone 6) 8144930906, Ambattur (zone 7) 8144930907, and zone 8 Anna Nagar 8144930908 can get in touch with the concerned officers in case of emergency.