HBDStalin: Politicians, celebs pour in wishes for the Chief Minister

Earlier this morning, Stalin paid floral tributes and laid wreaths to former CM's Annadurai and Karunanidhi on the Marina beachfront and visited the reformist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy's memorial here and offered floral tributes.

“We take great pleasure in inviting all our distinguished guests and leaders who will be joining us for the #HBDMKStalin70 celebrations of our beloved leader, #DravidaNayagan Hon’ble Chief Minister @mkstalin,” DMK tweeted.

Gold rings to newborns, saplings to farmers, blood donation camps, hosting community baby shower events, assistance including providing notebooks to students, community lunch, eye care service by holding eye camps are among the many dozens of State-wide events that are being organised by DMK to celebrate Stalin's birthday.

A mega public rally is scheduled to be held at YMCA Nandanam this evening by the ruling party and senior political leaders including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge are set to take part.