Triplicane mansions, bachelors hit by property tax hike

CHENNAI: Chepauk-Triplicane is not only a high-profile constituency often represented by the DMK first family, but the labour-dominated locality is also dubbed as a bachelor’s paradise. But, Triplicane, popularly known for its mansion business and small hotels is losing its sheen of providing cost-effective stays.

The recent property tax hike has started adversely affecting the mansion owners and those youngsters staying in about 250 mansions and paying guest houses.

The property tax hike coupled with inflation has started eating into the monthly earnings of mansion owners and the monthly expenses of the bachelors, admit traders into the mansion business.

“Triplicane – Chepauk alone accounts for more than 250 mansions and the entire locality provides the livelihood for more than 10,000 families,” said Kareem Gani, secretary, Triplicane Taluk Mansion Owners Association.

The business is now facing severe pressure due to the increase in taxes and electric charges. We haven’t raised mansion rent after 2015 as most of the mansion owners fear that the hike will affect their business, Gani said.

Adding fuel to fire, the drinking water and sewerage charge had also increased and the Chennai Metro Water officials are insisting that the dues pending for several months be cleared immediately. The mansion owners are threatened by water line disconnection, fumed Gani.

In a relative development, some of the mansion owners have raised the mansion rent in recent months. There are also complaints from bachelors that the owners charge more than what they should be. “For instance 4 months back I paid 12 rupees per unit now they charge Rs16 for a unit,” said K Arokia Raj (name changed).

On last year April, the Tamil Nadu government had increased the property tax around the state and since then the charge of EB and rents are periodically hiked, he added.

“Due to the increase in property tax our margin is affected, but the room rents have not been raised as it can lead to a poor footfall affecting our business,” said Rajkumar, President, Chennai mansion association. Covid-19 had already collapsed our business and now the tax revision by the State government is a serious blow to mansion owners, Raj Kumar added.

When contacted a senior Chennai Corporation official, he said that the tax revision was long-awaited policy decision of the State. “Raising property tax is inevitable, In, 2022 we raised property tax along with commercial and non-commercial sectors only to increase the revenue of the Corporation. All aspects were considered before increasing the taxes,” the GCC official to DT Next.