PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi admitted to Chennai hospital

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother, Prahlad Modi, who is the Vice President of All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation has been admitted to a hospital in Chennai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Prahlad Damodardas Modi has been admitted to a hospital in Ayanambakkam, Chennai, due to kidney problem.

If sources are to be believed, Prahlad is on a spiritual tour in India. He has been visiting temples in Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Rameswaram with his family.