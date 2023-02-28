CPB organises programme for photographers
CHENNAI: Chennai Photo Biennale is organising ‘Shared Tides’ in collaboration with Kalam Jaffna, a residency programme for lens-based artists and photographers from Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. The project is supported by Goethe-Institut Chennai and Goethe-Institut Sri Lanka.
Connected by a conflicted past, but also by the continuums of shared waters, language, cuisine, cultures, climatic conditions, fishing systems, art and dance forms - Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka have a long, shared history.
Participants are required to write a 500-word proposal in either English or Tamil. Selected artists will receive an honorarium of Rs 25,000 for their participation in the residency. The last date for submission is March 15.
