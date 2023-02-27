Kamal Haasan to open photo exhibition on Stalin tomorrow
CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister and DMK’s Chennai East district secretary PK Sekarbabu and Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya on Sunday invited actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan to inaugurate the photo exhibition of Chief Minister MK Stalin on February 28.
As part of DMK president and Chief Minister Stalin’s 70th birthday celebrations, the party’s Chennai East district would be holding a photo exhibition tracing his political legacy at Raja Annamalai Mandram from February 28 to March 12. CM Stalin’s birthday falls on March 1.
Speaking to reporters, the Minister said that he has come to invite the actor-politician to inaugurate the photo exhibition of the Chief Minister. “Kamal Haasan has accepted our invite and he will open the exhibition on February 28,” he said.
MNM’s meeting
Meanwhile, the MNM’s Governing Council and Executive Council meeting, which was chaired by Kamal, adopted a resolution to appoint A Arunachalam, who recently rejoined the party, as general secretary. Arunachalam quit the party in December 2020 and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javedkar. Two years later, he rejoined the MNM after meeting the actor-politician in December 2022.
As per Kamal’s direction, Arunachalam has been elected as the party’s general secretary, the resolution said, adding that he would be responsible for the party organisation. The MNM also decided to merge the Madhar Padai with the women’s wing to strengthen it.
‘Kamal Cultural Centre’
To carry out artistic, literary and cultural activities and to carry out some other public welfare services, another resolution said that Kamal has started a non-profit and non-political foundation called ‘Kamal Cultural Centre.’
“Booth committees should be set up immediately across the state to prepare for the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The party president informed that his soon-to-be undertaken party restructuring responsibilities will be based on this performance,” the resolution said.
