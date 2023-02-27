Kamal Haasan to open photo exhibition on Stalin tomorrow

Meanwhile, the MNM’s Governing Council and Executive Council meeting, which was chaired by Kamal, adopted a resolution to appoint A Arunachalam, who recently rejoined the party, as general secretary. Arunachalam quit the party in December 2020 and joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javedkar. Two years later, he rejoined the MNM after meeting the actor-politician in December 2022.