Theatre in Madras

CHENNAI: Tamil literary culture was clear in demarcation between Iyal, Isai and Natakam (prose, poetry and drama).

Therukoothu, a form of Tamil musical all-night theatre, became a thriving form of public entertainment in the late 19th century. But organised theatre was an urban phenomenon copied from Parsi theatre when, with the onset of railways, Bombay theatre companies frequented Madras.

The Parsi theatre was a popular hybrid form, blending European stagecraft with Indian mythology.

Tamil troupes crossed the linguistic, social, and cultural boundaries, and soon imitated the highly-organised Parsi troupes in genres of tales and songs, and drama duration.

Till the onset of talkies, it was the primary source of visual entertainment in the Presidency.

Gandhi watched a Hari Chandra play in Victoria Public Hall; but no one knew, as he was not the Mahatma yet.

Three chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi and MG Ramachandran cut their teeth in public life through drama stages.