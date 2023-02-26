Odisha woman held with 10kg ganja in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested a 35 year old woman from Odisha for alleged possession of 10 kg ganja near Madipakkam.

St Thomas Mount PEW (prohibition and enforcement wing) had received a tip off about movement of ganja in Madipakkam area after which a team was deployed.

Based on a specific tip off, the team intercepted a woman near Kilkattalai bus stand and during enquiries she gave suspicious answers after which she was detained.

Police secured the bag in her possession and on checking it, found 10 kg of ganja.

The arrested woman was identified as Gita Shibu (35) of Khordha district, Odisha. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody.