Duo held for mobile phone snatching near Tiruvottiyur

CHENNAI: City Police on Saturday arrested two youths who snatched the cell phone of a mason near Tiruvottiyur.

The victim, Singaiah (43) of Ennore was walking along a Railway over bridge in Tiruvottiyur on Friday evening when a bike borne duo who trailed him snatched the mobile phone from his hand and fled the scene.

Based on Singaiah’s complaint, Tiruvottiyur Police registered a case and perused the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood. Based on inquires and inputs provided by the victim, Police zeroed in on the suspects and picked up Shaheel Hameed (19) of Old Washermanpet and Mohammed Ali (20) of Red Hills.

Police recovered the stolen phone from them. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to custody. Police said that the arrested teenager already has two theft cases and one ganja peddling case against him.