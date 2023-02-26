CISF catches Chennai airport staffer with 2.6 kg gold
CHENNAI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Saturday caught a housekeeping staff at the Chennai airport who tried to help a passenger in smuggling gold.The airport staff was intercepted by the CISF personnel on suspicion when he was trying to evade security with 2.6 kg of gold.
On checking him, CISF personnel found the gold, which he had concealed in his pant pockets. The housekeeping staff and the seized gold were handed over to the Customs department for further enquiry. The value of the seized gold is said to be around Rs 1.5 crore.
According to airport sources, the gold was handed over to the staff by a Sri Lankan passenger with an instruction to pass it on to another person outside the airport.
Investigations have begun to ascertain the identity of the passenger who handed over the gold to him.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android