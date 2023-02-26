Burning of plastic irks Agaramthen residents

CHENNAI: Residents near Agaramthen at the outskirts of the metropolis are made to inhale toxic as the local body allegedly continues to burn garbage including plastics on the road side.

Residents lament that the authorities remain indifferent towards the issue despite repeated complaints.

A member of Ruby Villa Residents and Owners Welfare Association allege that the Agaramthen Village Panchayat had started dumping garbage on the side Mappedu - Vengambakkam Main Road around a year ago. "They dump garbage at the vacant land temporarily and transport it to another facility. Workers resort to alighting garbage to reduce the quantity to be transported," he added on the condition of anonymity.

As per the residents, the 'fire' incidents are occurring more frequently off late with three incidents occurring in just a week.

"Whenever, we call the fire station about the fire, they come and douse it off the fire. Within a few days, the garbage dump would catch fire again. Due to this, residents are facing difficulties in breathing. As the smoke engulf the stretch completely, the road has become dangerous to ride. More than 250 families reside in the area. A few days, ago garbage caught fire at 8 pm at night," he pointed out.

It may be noted that the Association had sent a petition to Chengalpattu district collector a few months ago, but that went in vain. Buring of plastic would emit dioxins, which may cause cancer.

Other residents added that private sewer lorries dump septage at the vacant land where garbage is being dumped. "There is a canal near the land that carries rain water to Agaramthen lake during monsoon. The land gets polluted owing to this," a resident said.

On the other hand, local body officials denied allegation of wantonly buring the garbage and assured action against miscreants.