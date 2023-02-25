SHRC order directing 4 cops to pay Rs L to assault victim upheld
CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court had confirmed the award of the State Human Rights Commission ordering the State government to extend Rs 1 lakh as compensation to a duo who were attacked by 4 cops attached to the Mayiladuthurai police station.
The bench of Justices VM Velumani and R Hemalatha confirmed that compensation amount must be collected from the ‘delinquent cops’ (each should pay Rs 20,000). It further upheld the disciplinary proceedings recommended by the SHRC.
The judges dismissed the petition filed by R Balu, G Arivazhagan, K Baburaj, and K Singaravelan – cops from the Mayiladuthurai police station – seeking a direction to set aside SHRC’s award passed against them. It was dismissed on the grounds that SHRC had rightly concluded, as there was human rights violation in the case.
The case dates to December 11, 2019. When Praveen Babu and his friend Ashok were riding a two-wheeler, the traffic policeman stopped them and attacked Babu. When Ashok recorded the incident on his mobile, cops took the duo to the police station and beat up them.
After getting bail, the respondent duo approached the SHRC for relief and the commission ordered compensation.
Recording the submissions, the court held that it was unfortunate that despite causing serious injuries to both respondents, the police had not referred them to any hospital for medical treatment. “Babu and Ashok were not criminals or habitual offenders. Police have not proved that they had damaged public property,” the court noted.
Highlighting that the remand report of the magistrate and arrest card deviated from the cops’ submissions, the judges dismissed the plea and confirmed the award.
