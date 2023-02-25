Chennai Police go hard against defective number plates

CHENNAI: Continuing their special drive against defective number plates in vehicles, Chennai City Police checked vehicles at more than 150 parking areas in the city on Saturday, including the Chennai Police Commissioner's office.

Greater Chennai Traffic Police officials said that about 3,232 vehicles were fined on Saturday.

Vehicle owners have been directed to pay the fine, rectify the number plate within three days and the details of the same is to be sent to the concerned officer.

While the fine for first time violation is Rs 500, failure to pay the fine will lead to enhanced fine amounts, police said.

According to the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, the size of number plates in two and three-wheelers should be 200X100 mm while for cars, it should be 340X200 mm or 500 X120 mm. For heavy/commercial vehicles, it should be 340 x 200 mm.

"The traffic police personnel will also be checking the size of letters and numerals of the registration mark. Except registration number, any other names, pictures, arts shall not be displayed on number plates. Fancy lettering is not permitted," an official said citing the MV Act.

City Police said that so far, more than 50,000 vehicles were made to rectify their improper number plates as part of special drives.