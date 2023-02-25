City

Anti-vice squad arrests man for forcing women into sex work; 1 rescued

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.
CHENNAI: The anti-vice squad of Chennai police on Saturday arrested a 29-year-old man for forcing gullible young women into sex work. One woman was rescued from a service apartment in T Nagar, police said.

The arrested person was identified as S Karthikeyan (26) of Tiruvarur.

Police received a tip off about prostitution in a serviced apartment in T Nagar after which a raid was conducted at the Kerala guest house service apartments on Narasimha Road.

Investigations revealed that Ilayaraja who runs Madras Metro Recreation Club lured persons who availed membership in his club to use the guest house services and with the help of a broker, Banu, and his assistant Karthikeyan, ran a prostitution racket.

While Karthikeyan was arrested, search is on for Ilayaraja and his associate Banu.

