80 kg waste collected from Besant Nagar beach during clean-up drive

CHENNAI: Volunteers of leisure hotel Turyaa went on a waste collection drive at Besant Nagar Beach on February 25 for the third consecutive year as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The clean-up drive was an extension of the hotel’s ongoing efforts to promote a safer community for all. It resulted in collection of 80 kg waste within 1.5 hours, covering a 1 km beachfront radius. Over 30 of the hotel employees volunteered for this project along with researchers and scientists from National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR). The team from Turyaa also launched an awareness campaign to encourage local communities to be part of the solution and not contribute to pollution.