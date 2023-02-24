City

Will never see another woman like Jayalalithaa: Rajinikanth

"There was a time when I had to talk against her. Despite all that, she attended my daughter’s wedding. Jaya has always been a compassionate person," he added.
J Jayalalithaa; Rajinikanth
J Jayalalithaa; RajinikanthFile
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Friday paid tribute to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 75th birth anniversary through a video and said that we will never see another woman like her.

The actor said, "Today, I remember Jayalalithaa in her absence. You will never see another woman like her. Her beauty, majesty, knowledge, bravery, and personality are unmatchable.”

“We all know why MGR got the title Puratchi Thalaivar. He turned from being an actor to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister."

"After MGR's death, when the party split, despite having many experienced leaders, she as a single woman united the divided party and turned it into an even stronger party and ruled our State for several years. All political leaders in India respected her and were astonished by her talent."

"There was a time when I had to talk against her. Despite all that, she attended my daughter’s wedding. Jaya has always been a compassionate person," he added.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

J Jayalalithaa
MGR
Jayalalithaa
Rajini
Rajinikanth
Actor
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
actor Rajinikanth
former chief minister J Jayalalithaa
Puratchi Thalaivar
75th birth anniversary
MGR's death
rajinikanth jayalalitha
rajinikanth jaya
rajini jaya
jayalalitha birthday anniversary
birthday anniversary jayalalitha
Jayalalithaa's 75th birth anniversary

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in