Will never see another woman like Jayalalithaa: Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Friday paid tribute to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her 75th birth anniversary through a video and said that we will never see another woman like her.

The actor said, "Today, I remember Jayalalithaa in her absence. You will never see another woman like her. Her beauty, majesty, knowledge, bravery, and personality are unmatchable.”

“We all know why MGR got the title Puratchi Thalaivar. He turned from being an actor to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister."

"After MGR's death, when the party split, despite having many experienced leaders, she as a single woman united the divided party and turned it into an even stronger party and ruled our State for several years. All political leaders in India respected her and were astonished by her talent."

"There was a time when I had to talk against her. Despite all that, she attended my daughter’s wedding. Jaya has always been a compassionate person," he added.