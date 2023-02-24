Spl team recovers 54 stolen mobile phones, returns them to owners

CHENNAI: A special team of Tambaram Commissionerate recovered as many as 54 stolen mobile phones and returned them to their actual owners, on Friday. After receiving many complaints of mobile phone theft in railway stations and bus stops in Tambaram and Chromepet over the past few months, the Tambaram police Commissioner formed a special team to crack the case. The officials traced the mobile phones with the help of IMEI numbers and recovered 54 of them in the recent days. On Friday, the police called the original owners of the gadgets. Tambaram Assistant Commissioner Athiveerapandi handed over the phones to them at an event held at the Tambaram police station.