Police probe clash of students in sub-urban train near Ponneri

CHENNAI: Railway Police are investigating an incident wherein students of two city colleges allegedly clashed inside a sub urban train near Ponneri on Tuesday, much to the chagrin of train passengers. One of the students was injured in the clash, police said.

The injured student was identified as Rajkumar of Gummidipoondi, who is pursuing a degree course in Presidency college. Police sources said that on Tuesday, students of Pachaiyappas and Presidency colleges had boarded the sub urban electric train to Sulurpet from Chennai Central.

As the train was travelling along Ponneri, a clash broke out between the students of the two colleges over 'route supremacy'. As efforts by fellow passengers to intervene and stop the students from fighting went futile, one of them pulled the emergency chain after which the train came to an halt.

The students jumped off the train and escaped. Korukkupet railway police personnel who rushed to the scene secured the injured student and got him admitted at Ponneri Government Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigations are on to ascertain the identity of the students involved.