Aptronix inaugurates India’s first Apple premium partner store
CHENNAI: Aptronix, India’s local Apple expert launched the country’s first Apple premium partner store in Chennai, on Friday.
Guest of honour, Padma Bhushan awardee S Nambi Narayanan inaugurated the store and launched their electronic recycling awareness programme. Citizens of Chennai are invited to drop off their unused devices at the collection tower outside the store. In return for their support, Aptronix is offering customers a gift voucher of Rs 500, which can be redeemed against any product in-store.
Unfortunately, many people dispose of unused electronic devices too often in landfills or elsewhere without plans for recycling or leaving them in the open air, which is harmful to the environment and can be damaging to our health.
To address this issue, it is crucial to dispose of e-waste in an environmentally responsible way such as through recycling, reusing, or donating electronic devices. Aptronix has been taking measures towards creating a sustainable environment for its customers collaborating with Servify, Karo Sambhav and others to launch an electronic recycling awareness programme.
Started with a single store in Begumpet, Hyderabad, it has grown to become the fastest-growing Apple premium partner in India, with stores across the country. Aptronix has 50 stores and 15 service centres in 14 cities across the country.
The reseller is a subset of Premium Lifestyle and Fashion India Private Limited, which is known for bringing brands like Max, Calvin Klein, Louis Philippe, Peter England, Ray-Ban, Luxottica, Prada, FabIndia, Jockey, House of Pataudi, Celio, Dyson, Mango, Iconic, Samsung, Realme, Vivo, Reliance Jio, Lloyd and many more to the country.
