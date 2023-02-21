Student migration latest form of slavery: Panel
CHENNAI: Every panellist on stage agreed that there was a lack of knowledge and information available to international migrants at the Stakeholders Consultation on Migrant Workers Rights and Protection conducted by the State Human Rights Commission TN (SHRC TN) and Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers’ Welfare Trust (TNDWWT).
The discussion happened on Tuesday at the State Human Rights Commission Office. It focussed on the importance of protection of rights of the international immigrant workers and the pros and cons of the Emigration Bill 2021.
“Due to financial burden and lack of awareness, Migrants, especially domestic workers, are deceived by unregistered agents,” said SR Valarmathi, chief functionary, TNDWWT.
Responding to queries about undocumented migrants, M Venkatachalam, head, Branch Secretariat and Protector of Emigrants, MEA, stated, “Domestic workers who migrate through licensed agencies can avail various schemes such as financial assistance through Indian Community Welfare Fund and gain knowledge through pre-departure orientation programme.”
Participants also agreed that the term ‘illegal migrants’ was distasteful and agreed to use ‘undocumented migrants’ instead. Neha Wadhawan, national project coordinator, International Labour Organisation, said that skilled and unskilled labourers suffer equally, and discrimination in all forms especially among genders must be eliminated.
“Student migration is an emerging form of slavery and almost 90% never come back, as they want to become a permanent resident,” says Dr Irudayarajan, chair, International Institute of Migration and Development.
The Emigration Bill 2021 mostly received negative responses from panellists. The penalty of Rs 50,000 to undocumented migrants and no actions against the agents received severe backlash. However, KP Fabian, former Indian Ambassador to Qatar, mentioned that as the Ministry of Labour and Employment was disappointed over the draft, the MEA has agreed to hear amendments from them.
