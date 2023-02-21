DT Campus: SRM to collaborate with King’s College
CHENNAI: In a first of its kind, SRM Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre and King’s College, London (KCL), had tied up for collaboration, to undertake major research work in Neuro Movement Disorders, especially in Parkinson’s disease. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was proposed between both renowned institutions in this regard.
Many are not aware of Parkinson’s disease and its implications among the general people, still, several patients in the state were suffering and this agreement with the SRM Hospital and Research Centre and King’s College will help several thousand patients in Tamil Nadu.
“We have been inspecting the SRM Medical College campus for the past two years and we have been convinced that the institution has all the facilities, including infrastructure, therefore, our organisation has agreed to do research activities and clinical tests with regard to Parkinson’s disorders,” Prof. K Ray Chaudhuri, a world-renowned expert in Movement Disorders and Professor of Neurology, KCL said.
Stating that Parkinson’s disease will also affect the common man as it was misunderstood that it would affect only richer persons, Prof Ray Chaudhuri said research is also going on whether Parkinson’s disease could be detected in the earlier stages. “The research and the clinical trial here with SRM will not only help the people, but also it would get the government to come forward to take steps to look into the issue,” he said.
