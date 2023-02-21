Alternative drinking water arrangements made for zone 1-4 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Due to maintenance work to be carried out in seawater desalination plant in Minjur, the drinking water supply for zone 1-4 will be supplied from Puzhal drinking water treatment plant from February 23 to February 25, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) announced on Tuesday.

According to release, the 100 mm diameter main pipe carries drinking water from the seawater desalination plant in Minjur, and supplies water to zone 1,2,3 and 4. The treatment plant is scheduled to carry out maintenance work from February 23, 8 am to February 25, 8 am.

So, as an alternative arrangement drinking water will be supplied from treatment plant in Puzhal to several areas from zone 1-4 such as Madhavaram, Manali, Tiruvottriyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi.

The public is advised to stock up on drinking water as a precaution. For emergency needs, people can register and get drinking water through Dial for Water using the board's website https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in/.

Also, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connection, the water supply through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any interruption.