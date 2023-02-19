Citizen connect: Pallavaram Eswari Nagar Main Road in bad shape
CHENNAI: Repeated complaints to the civic body pertaining to a damaged road in Eswari Nagar in Pallavaram, has not seen any action and the road remains in poor condition for more than a year.
Syed Shamsudeen, an activist and resident of the area, said that Eswari Nagar Main Road was laid five or six years ago. “At present, the road is in damaged condition with several potholes. As the road links Eswari Nagar and Eswari New Colony, several motorists use it. The road also leads to Trisulam,” he added.
The activist said he has sent several complaints to the Tambaram Corporation requesting the civic body to immediately repair the road. “However, the complaints do not elicit any response from the officials. The road is in such a bad condition for more than 18 months. During these months, not even a single patchwork has been done,” he pointed out.
The Eswari Nagar Main Road runs for around a kilometer. The portion of the road on Eswari Nagar side is bituminous tar while the portion of the road on Eswari New Colony is laid with paver blocks.
“The paver blocks are also in a damaged condition. Recently, Metro Water carried out a work on the paver blocks stretch, but the blocks are yet to be replaced,” he said.
Another issue on the road, raised by Syed Shamsudeen, is encroachment of road space by building owners. Several building owners have constructed ramps by encroaching the road space. “Eswari Nagar and Eswari New Colony are located at the fag end of Tambaram Corporation limits. Due to this, the localities receive poor attention,” he rued.
When contacted, a local body official assured that steps would be taken and said, it has filled some of the potholes with debris.
