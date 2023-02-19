2 ECR beaches rise from bottom to bag cleanest in city honours

According to the data revealed by the civic body, Neelankarai and Akkarai beaches topped the table with 100 points each, followed by Besant Nagar which won the first rank with 98.6 points in January. The beach has 99 points now. It said that all the 30 shops in Neelankarai and 33 shops in Akkarai beach have two bins to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. Both beaches were at the bottom of the list in the last two surveys conducted in January.