75,000 kgs diaper waste collected from households in Chennai: GCC

CHENNAI: After the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) initiated to collect sanitary napkins and diapers separately from the households. At least 75,090 kilograms were collected from January 27 to February 15 and taken to the incinerator plants located in Kodugaiyur and Manali.

To create awareness among the public, the corporation appointed personnel to spread the message and started collecting diapers and sanitary waste from households.

Usually, the civic body authorities focus on a litter-free environment, and urge the public to segregate biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste and harmful electronic waste including batteries and electronic items. Now, they have included sanitary napkins and diapers to dispose of them separately that impacts the environment.

The collected sanitary pads and diaper waste are transported to the incinerator plants in Kodugaiyur and Manali through dedicated vehicles in all the 15 zones maintained by the GCC, and private companies on contract with Chennai corporation. Steps have been taken to incinerate it scientifically without causing pollution to the surroundings, mentioned a note from the Ripon building, the city civic headquarters.

In order to create awareness among the public about handling this waste, Animators of Clean India Project explains to the residents about segregation of the waste, and the importance of it. As per the data revealed, a total of 75,090 kgs of pads and diaper wastes collected in the last 20 days (January 27 - February 15).

Of which, at least 23,140 kg of waste has been collected in the households from Tondiarpet zone (zone 4). Followed by 10,960 kg in Valasaravakkam zone (zone 11), third highest waste segregated in Thiruvottriyur zone (zone 1) with 10,450 kilograms.

The initiative has been effective and people are following the instructions. Initially, 18,140 kgs of sanitary pads and diapers were separately disposed, and now it has increased to over 75,000 kgs, the release said.