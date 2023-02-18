Women in Tambaram stage stir seeking clean water
CHENNAI: Demanding a proper drinking water facility, hundreds of women with empty water cans on their hands protested in front of the Tambaram Corporation office on Friday.
Mostly the residents of Ranganathapuram and Kasthuribai Nagar in East Tambaram, the protestors said water is being supplied to them only twice a month adding that it is mixed with garbage. They said the water is unusable and they are forced to buy water from shops for drinking and cooking.
The residents also complained that their streets are filled with garbage as it is not being collected regularly by the Corporation. They said they had requested the Mayor and other officials at the corporation many times and received no response from them.
Meanwhile, the Corporation officials visited the spot and held talks with the protesters and assured to solve the problems. The residents said if the corporation fails to solve the issues in 15 days, they will intensify protests in front of the corporation office.
