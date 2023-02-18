Representative Image
Representative Image
City

Girl ends life over unbearable abdominal pain

The deceased Monica, a resident of Periyakuppam in Chengalpattu was a Class 11 student in a school in the same area.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, who was allegedly suffering from stomach ache, committed suicide by hanging in Cheyyur on Friday.

The deceased Monica, a resident of Periyakuppam in Chengalpattu was a Class 11 student in a school in the same area. Three years ago, when Monica hit puberty, she reportedly suffered from severe stomach aches every month during her menstrual cycle.

Following this, on Friday when she could not bear the abdominal pain any longer, she hung herself in a bathroom at the backside of her house. Cheyyur police have registered a case and sent her body for an autopsy to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Stomach ache
Chengalpattu Government Hospital
Menstrual cycle
committed suicide
Cheyyur police

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in