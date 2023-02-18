Girl ends life over unbearable abdominal pain
CHENGALPATTU: In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, who was allegedly suffering from stomach ache, committed suicide by hanging in Cheyyur on Friday.
The deceased Monica, a resident of Periyakuppam in Chengalpattu was a Class 11 student in a school in the same area. Three years ago, when Monica hit puberty, she reportedly suffered from severe stomach aches every month during her menstrual cycle.
Following this, on Friday when she could not bear the abdominal pain any longer, she hung herself in a bathroom at the backside of her house. Cheyyur police have registered a case and sent her body for an autopsy to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.
