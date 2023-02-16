Citizen connect: No respite for Manapakkam residents from bad roads
CHENNAI: For more than a year, Manapakkam residents have been raising concerns related to poor road conditions in the area. The residents claim that the 3 km stretch of Manapakkam Main Road from Ramapuram signal to Marvel Riverview County and beyond have sustained severe damages due to construction of underground drainage by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).
Speaking on this, a resident who have been living in the area for decades said, “The work is going on for several months now, even before September 2022. The project has taken a serious toll on our everyday activities.”
“Further, in the areas, where work is over, the roads have not been re-laid and remains in poor condition, causing traffic congestion and difficulties to both residents and commuters during peak and school hours,” added the resident.
Subsequently, the residents say that heavy vehicles take the route, posing danger to their lives given the bad road condition.
The residents also pointed out routine accidents in the area, owing to poor roads and despite complaints and calls to CMWSSB, no action has so far been taken, they allege.
“Due to bad road condition, a shopkeeper, recently, fell from his two-wheeler on the main road. He sustained injuries and was charged Rs 5,000 for the treatment by the hospital. We have already expressed our frustrations with the lack of action by authorities to address the issue and are concerned about the impact on businesses as suppliers avoid the area,” rued another resident of Manapakkam Main Road.
Besides, suppliers refusing to deliver materials to shopkeepers, residents tell that delivery agents, cab and auto drivers also refuse to venture into the area, because of poor roads.
“Cab drivers charge a hefty amount and cite bad roads as the reason. The alternate road arrangements that have been made by CMWSSB is also in a disastrous condition, waiting for accidents to happen,”explained a resident of Pullaiyar Koil Street.
Meanwhile, a CMWSSB official said, “We halted the construction during Northeast monsoon. However, we have currently resumed the work and completed 75 per cent. The underground drainage work will be wrapped up in April and subsequently handed over to Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for relaying of roads.”
