31-year-old woman kills self over mounting debts in Tambaram

With trigger warning

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old woman whose wedding was scheduled in a month killed herself in her house in Tambaram on Wednesday.

The deceased was Jayanthi of Santhosapuram in East Tambaram was working in a private firm. Police said Jayanthi borrowed a loan of Rs 31 lakh from the bank a few years ago for purchasing land and was paying the EMI every month.

As Jayanthi's wedding was scheduled in March, she was dejected over expenses as she needs to pay double the EMI every month.

On Wednesday, Jayanthi's parents, Madhialagan and Jancy, went to their relative's house to invite them to the wedding and her brother had gone to college.

Police said around 9 pm when Naveen returned home, he found the door was locked from the inside and there was no response from Jancy. Her mobile phone was also not reachable. Later, when Naveen checked Jancy's room through the window he found she killed herself. On information, Selaiyur police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The police found a suicide note in the room in which Jayanthi apologised to her parents and asked them to take care of her brother. She mentioned that nobody was behind her suicide. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.