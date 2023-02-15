Craftsmen training scheme launched in ITIs
CHENNAI: To help the rural youth to meet existing and future manpower needs, a Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) has been introduced in the Industrial Training Institutions (ITIs) across the State.
At present, long-term skill training (6 months to 2 years) is being given through 91 government ITIs across the State. This year, students are undergoing training in 54 engineering and 24 non-engineering trades via these ITIs.
A senior official from the Labour Department said, “CTS is the most important scheme in the field of vocational training given through the vast network of ITIs spread over the State. It’d help youngsters in rural Tamil Nadu to meet existing and future requirement.”
The scheme, which is also called a skill training course, is classified as per the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) and ITI courses in the range of level four. “It aims to prepare learners to work in a familiar environment where the nature of the job is not new, quite familiar, and can be performed on a routine basis,” explained the official. “Level 5 is designed to be industry-focused and aims to prepare graduates for skill-based careers in creative industries.”
The crafts scheme will provide practical and theoretical training in trade theory, workshop calculation and science, engineering drawing and employability skills.
Students between 14 and 40 years of age, who were admitted in ITIs, will be eligible for the scheme. There is no upper age limit for women trainees.
“Admission is during July and August every year on merit basis following the rules of reservation in force,” he added. “After successfully completing ITI courses, students will be placed in the companies accordingly via placement camps through placement officers.”
