Lawyer-turned-artist conducts workshop on Kerala murals
Yardhini Devaraj
CHENNAI: Artist and art educator Sushila Prakash is organising a Kerala mural workshop at Nungambakkam on February 18, 19 and 25, 26. This workshop will teach traditional murals of Lord Krishna and Radha along with other abstract murals.
Speaking to DT Next Sushila says, “After three years of online classes and workshops I’m so excited to host an offline class in the city. Learning offline has an unparalleled charm and unique benefits.”
Sushila Prakash, who learnt the art from her native, Thrissur, says, “Art has been my passion since my childhood. When I came to Chennai for my higher education and went to Thrissur to study law. I was introduced to Kerala mural painting. This form of art is so vibrant and that got my attention. Since then art became my career.”
She also hosted Confluence, a virtual art exhibition showcasing the works of emerging Indian artists. The upcoming edition of this annual event, which is yet to be announced, will bring together a variety of art, talent, and creative inspiration, transcending geographical boundaries and bringing the best of artists under one roof.
The Kerala mural workshop is priced at Rs 5,000 including art materials and lunch for both days. For more details, check out @sushila.prakash3 on Instagram.
