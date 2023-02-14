Conduct independent inquiry in animal poaching case: CBI told

CHENNAI: A special division bench of Madras High Court for forest and wildlife-related cases had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an independent investigation to dig out the truth in connection with the poaching of animals and other illegal activities occurring in the forest terrain of the western ghats.

The bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by activist Manoj Immanuel. The petitioner sought direction to the union government as well as the state government to control the menace of elephant poaching in the forests of western ghats.

As the bench had already ordered and constituted a Special Investigation Team with officers from CBI, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka states, the CBI filed its affidavit regarding the development in the case.

Recording the submissions in the affidavit, the judges held that the CBI shall conduct a free and fair investigation in an independent manner to bring out the truth in the cases of animal poaching, certainly the hunting of elephants in the forest area.

After hearing the government's submissions, the bench adjourned the matter to the month of April for further hearings.