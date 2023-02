CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday unveiled the statues of freedom fighters at Gandhi Mandapam, Guindy.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, the statues are installed at a cost of Rs 95 lakh.

It is reported that statues of Maruthu Pandiyar, Veerapandiya Kattabomman and V. O. Chidambaram Pillai have been unveiled.