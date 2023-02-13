Lorry rams into another, drag it for half km

As the lorry loaded with LPG cylinders from Ennore was heading towards Vandalur on the Outer Ring Road, a cow came on to the road near Varadharajapuram. The driver applied sudden break, which resulted in the second lorry ramming into the container lorry.

The front part of the second vehicle was crushed and got entangled with the container lorry. However, the driver of the container lorry was unaware of the collision, and continued to drive until the onlookers alerted him.