Lorry rams into another, drag it for half km
CHENNAI: A container lorry carrying LPG cylinders rammed into another one and dragged it for about half km on the Outer Ring Road Sunday. There were no casualties from the incident.
As the lorry loaded with LPG cylinders from Ennore was heading towards Vandalur on the Outer Ring Road, a cow came on to the road near Varadharajapuram. The driver applied sudden break, which resulted in the second lorry ramming into the container lorry.
The front part of the second vehicle was crushed and got entangled with the container lorry. However, the driver of the container lorry was unaware of the collision, and continued to drive until the onlookers alerted him.
The driver of the second vehicle was rescued with minor injuries. Guduvanchery traffic police visited the spot and held inquiries.
