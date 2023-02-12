Lovely treat to impress your valentine
CHENNAI: This Valentine Week celebrate your love in a way that is not just warming but also tasty. Try out these recipes curated by chef Roopa Nabar from TTK Prestige and sweeten your partner’s day
Gambaz pilpil
Prawns – 10 - 12 (medium, deveined with heads and shells intact)
Kashmiri dried red chillies - 4-5
Olive oil - 2 tablespoons
Crushed garlic - 2 tablespoons
Lemon juice - 1 tablespoon
Coriander leaves - 2 tablespoons (chopped fresh)
Salt to taste
Dry roast red chillies in a pan on low heat till fragrant. Remove from heat, cool and grind coarsely in a mixer grinder.
Add salt and 1 tablespoon oil to the prawns and mix well. Add ground chillies and mix well. Set aside for 5-10 minutes.
Heat remaining oil in a pan. Add garlic and sauté on high heat till they turn pink.
Add marinated prawns and toss gently. Cover and cook on low heat for 2 minutes.
Flip the prawns, cover and cook for 1 minute. Add lemon juice and mix gently. Add 1 tablespoon chopped coriander and mix well.
Garnish with remaining chopped coriander and serve hot.
Cranberry oat muffins
Flour - 1 cup
Baking powder - 1 tablespoon
Brown sugar- 1⁄2 cup
Oats - 1&3/4 cup
Dried cranberries - 1⁄2 cup
Chopped walnuts - 1/3 cup
Eggs - 2 (lightly beaten)
Butter milk - 1 cup
Oil - 6 tablespoons
Vanilla essence - 1 teaspoon
Pre heat oven to 200 degrees Celsius.
In a glass bowl mix flour, baking powder sugar and oats and stir in cranberries and walnut.
In a separate mixing bowl, combine eggs, buttermilk, vanilla essence and oil. Whisk it lightly. Add dry ingredients into this and combine
Pour the batter into greased muffin tins
Bake in the oven at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 minutes and serve.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android