Farmers can now rent harvesting equipment through ‘Uzhavan’ app
CHENGALPATTU: Farmers can now weed out middlemen and rent harvesting equipment directly from using the ‘Uzhavan’ app, said Chengalpattu District Agriculture Associate Director Ashok.
In a press release, he said, “Considering there is extensive paddy harvesting in the district, the use of harvesting machines is essential. In this method, harvesting using machinery can be completed within a stipulated period and wastage of grains can be avoided.”
Apart from this, the cost of harvesting is also likely to decrease. He added that due to lack of awareness among farmers regarding the details of such machines and owners, they end up approaching middlemen.
“To avoid this, information about harvesters used for rice, maize, pulses and small grains across the State such as owner name, address and mobile number has been uploaded on Uzhavan app district wise and panchayat wise,” said Ashok.
So, farmers of the district can go to the page and select ‘Agricultural machinery for rent’ and enter the relevant area in Chengalpattu district through the sub-page, ‘Learn about harvesting machines’ to get all the details about harvesting machines.
