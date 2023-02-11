Duo ‘sells' same property to 51 people, loots Rs 2 cr
CHENNAI: Investigation officers in Tambaram had a jaw-dropping experience when they zeroed in on a duo who sold the same piece of land in Tambaram to 51 potential buyers by dupping them. Police arrested two men and estimated the duo amassed over Rs 2 crore in the process.
Sam Yesudoss of Tiruvanmaiyur was interested in buying a property and sought help from the Regal Foundation real estate firm in Tambaram. The company director Rajavel and manager Namachivayam told Yesudoss that they have many properties for low prices and showed him a piece of land and prepared an agreement after collecting Rs 4 lakh.
Even after months they did not prepare the documents for the registration of the property and gave repeated excuses when he enquired.
Since Yesudoss was repeatedly asking about the registration process, the duo threatened to eliminate him.
Yesudas filed a complaint in the Tambaram police commissioner’s office and police during probe found it was a fake company and the duo had cheated Rs 2,13,80,000 from several people showing same property.
The police on Saturday arrested the two and remanded them in judicial custody.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the duo would be cordial and polite to the potential buyers till the time of taking token advance and would later dilly dally when the customers insist on getting the property registered soon.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android