One end of Nayapakkam lake levelled with earth
CHENNAI: A few days ago, the State government celebrated World Wetlands Day by unveiling a plaque in Pallikaranai Eco Park. But in the outskirts of the Metropolis, Nayapakkam Lake (Valarpuram Lake) in Tiruvallur is facing a threat of encroachment.
“This lake is a hotspot for migratory birds. Over 190 species of birds are sighted in the lake, which acts as a refuge for migratory harriers. Now, the lake is being filled with earth,” M Yuvan of Palluyir Trust said.
He alleged that excavators were levelling one end of the lake from February 4, and warned: “Filling up the lake will affect the birds, particularly the raptors that visit it.”
Residents claim that a group of educational institutions has proposed to build a school near the lake and the earth is being filled based on their instructions. “The government should intervene and prevent destroying the lake. Else, birds will not come here,” they said.
According to e-Bird data, winged creature such as Fulvous Whistling Duck, Indian Spot-billed Duck, Grey Francolin, Little Grebe, Greater Coucal, Eurasian Coot, Western Yellow Wagtail and others have been regularly spotted in the lake by bird watchers.
