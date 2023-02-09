Youth held after stunts on road for likes on Insta reels
CHENNAI: A youth, who showed off his gymnastic skills on a Zebra crossing on Kamarajar Salai near Marina beach, was caught by the city police after he uploaded a video of his performance on Instagram.
The incident happened on Kamarajar Salai on Sunday and police tracked the youth – Vignesh - down along with friends after the video went viral on social media.
After he tendered an unconditional apology and promised not to repeat such stunts on roads, the police allowed them to go home, only after issuing a strong warning.
Vignesh told the police that they usually go to the sands of Marina to do the stunts. Last Sunday, he had asked his friends to take the video at the Zebra crossing when he showed off his gymnastic skills in front of motorists waiting for the green signal.
The video was uploaded on Instagram, and it became viral attracting attention from all sections including the police after which the city police tracked him down.
