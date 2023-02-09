Police boys and girls club inaugurated in Navalur
CHENNAI: Tambaram police Commissioner A Amal Raj inaugurated the Police Boys and Girls Club in Navalur on Thursday.
There are 2,048 households in the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board tenements in Navalur village. Many children from these families have discontinued their studies, and many are unemployed.
To ensure that these children and youth do not get involved in criminal activities and to help them develop their talents, the Boys and Girls Club with 65 members was launched on Thursday. Saint Gobain, a multinational corporation, has come forward to support the club and its activities. These children would be trained by a scoutmaster.
The youth part of the club would be taught about driving laws and rules, and would also learn about the dangers of drug abuse. Those interested in sports would receive special training.
They would also be given training to improve their vocabulary, and frequent competitions would be arranged to keep them engaged in productive activities.
There are 13 clubs with 962 boys and girls as members under the Tambaram police Commissionerate. All these children are supported by Saint Gobain.
