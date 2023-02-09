Man murders friend’s children aged 1, 4
CHENNAI: A man allegedly murdered his friend’s two children - aged four and one—and left the latter’s wife with severe injuries, probably after his sexual advances were rejected by the woman in Sholavaram near Chennai.
Police have launched a hunt for the migrant worker who killed the kids and stabbed their mother near Sholavaram. Police suspect that the accused was in a one-sided love with the woman, and committed the crime after she rejected him.
The deceased were identified as Sarath Bhar, 4, and Reema Bhar, 1. Their mother Sumitha Bhar, 23, wife of Dhwaraka Bhar, is in critical condition. Police identified the suspect as Guttu Kumar, 25, from Bihar, who was working in a private company in Thiruvallur. He was staying in a rented apartment in Jagannadhapuram in Sholavaram. Police said Dhuvarka Bhar and Guttu Kumar were colleagues and friends.
Dhuvarka Bhar contacted his friend Guttu Kumar who was absent from work, and he too did not respond to the calls. He reached his house and found it locked. However, when he peeked through the window he saw his children lying unconscious on the floor, while his wife was lying in a pool of blood, police said.
The Sholavaram police arrived at the scene and forced open the door after receiving information. By that point, the children had already passed away, but Sumitha Bhar who had stab injuries on her stomach was sent to the Thiruvallur Government Hospital, where she is still receiving care.
After preliminary investigations, police said Guttu Kumar liked Sumitha, but the woman had rejected him. The police however said they are not clear why the woman reached Guttu’s house with children. Police have formed three special teams to nab the suspect. “After his arrest, we will get a clear picture about the motive,” police said.
