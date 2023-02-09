‘Important to acknowledge contribution of regional photojournalists’

Talking about how photojournalism has changed through the years, she says, “Photography in Europe is not limited to news, it is a form of art. However, in India, the affiliation has primarily been with news until the last decade. Smartphone photography and citizen reporting via social media have changed the way news is being consumed. It has also become increasingly important to discern what kind of images we are putting out there and to be conscious of the veracity and context of imagery we are coming across on these multiple platforms.”